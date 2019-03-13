Thelma Rose Lefevre Smith, 102, of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Redstone Highlands Health Care Center, Greensburg. She was born Nov. 5, 1916, in Oklahoma, a daughter of the late Joseph McAllister and Margaret Gaudi Hutchinson McAllister Capito. Thelma was a graduate of the University of Indiana. She was a member of Ascension Church Jeannette. Thelma was an avid gardener, and was a member of the Greensburg Garden Club. She established the Ernest and Thelma Lefevre Butterfly Garden. Thelma also enjoyed traveling. In addition to her parents, Thelma was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Lefevre, in 1979; and sisters, Margaret Prengaman and Jeannie Croushore. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Thelma's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Redstone Highlands nurses, staff and hospice for all of the kind and compassionate care that Thelma received during her time there.

There will be no public visitation. A private funeral Mass took place in Ascension Church. Interment followed in Jeannette Memorial Park, Penn Township. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette assisted with arrangements.