Theodora "Teddy" (Glitsky) Lodato passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 63. Teddy was the cherished mother of Theo Lodato; loving, caring, and generous sister of Kathy (James) Maestrole, Mary Jo (Ronald) Staszel, Janice Kowalsky, Janet (John) Toomey, and the late Linda Thomas; a dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and a friend to so many in her lifetime. Teddy was born in Latrobe, and earned her bachelor's in philosophy at Seton Hill in Greensburg. She went on to earn her master's at Brock University in St. Catherine's, Ontario, Canada. Teddy pursued doctoral studies at Purdue University West Lafayette, Indiana, and Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. She later moved to St. Louis, Mo., where she taught at Harris Stowe University and Forest Park Community College. Teddy and her ex-husband, the late James Lodato, remained close and lovingly shared in the raising of their only child, Theo. In Teddy's memory, contributions to the Humane Society of Missouri, in lieu of flowers, would be greatly appreciated by her family, including Daisy, her Corgi. Please leave condolences at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com.