Theodore A. Janicki, affectionately known by family and friends as "Teddy Bear", 75, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. He was born Jan. 26, 1944, in Scottdale, a son of the late Anthony and Mary (Podalak) Janicki. Prior to retirement, he had been a certified public accountant and owner of Cramer, Janicki and Associates. He was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Mickey (Ann) and Michael Janicki; and two sisters, Catherine (John) Cresanta and Anna Janicki. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Romaine L. (Conty) Janicki; his daughter, Mary Catherine Janicki, of Greensburg; his sister-in-law, Peggy Janicki, of Columbia, S.C.; several nieces and nephews, including Mary Janet Janicki, Jackie Janicki and Michael and Jimmy Cresanta; and special cousins, Donnie Lucas, Ron and Velda Plesz and Mary Ann Szczygiel. Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where Parastas will begin at 3 p.m. Divine service will begin at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Greensburg. Interment will follow in St. John Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Scottdale. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 624 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or Mt. St. Macrina, Mt. St. Macrina Road, Uniontown, PA 15401. The family would like to thank RNC of Greater Pittsburgh for their professional and passionate care.

