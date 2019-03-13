Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Janicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore A. "Teddy Bear" Janicki


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theodore A. "Teddy Bear" Janicki Obituary
Theodore A. Janicki, affectionately known by family and friends as "Teddy Bear", 75, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. He was born Jan. 26, 1944, in Scottdale, a son of the late Anthony and Mary (Podalak) Janicki. Prior to retirement, he had been a certified public accountant and owner of Cramer, Janicki and Associates. He was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Mickey (Ann) and Michael Janicki; and two sisters, Catherine (John) Cresanta and Anna Janicki. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Romaine L. (Conty) Janicki; his daughter, Mary Catherine Janicki, of Greensburg; his sister-in-law, Peggy Janicki, of Columbia, S.C.; several nieces and nephews, including Mary Janet Janicki, Jackie Janicki and Michael and Jimmy Cresanta; and special cousins, Donnie Lucas, Ron and Velda Plesz and Mary Ann Szczygiel. Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where Parastas will begin at 3 p.m. Divine service will begin at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Greensburg. Interment will follow in St. John Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Scottdale. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 624 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or Mt. St. Macrina, Mt. St. Macrina Road, Uniontown, PA 15401. The family would like to thank RNC of Greater Pittsburgh for their professional and passionate care.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now