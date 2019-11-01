|
|
Dr. Theodore A. Schultz, 95, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Greensburg. He was born March 15, 1924, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, son of the late Harry and Hedwig Schultz. Dr. Ted was educated at Columbia University and George Washington Medical School. He completed his psychiatry postgraduate at Western Psych. In addition to his role as medical director at Torrance State Hospital for 25 years, he was on the staff at St. Anne's Home, Frick Hospital, Westmoreland Hospital and Westinghouse Electric. He served as a family practitioner with Dr. Guy Bellanca in Youngwood. All who came in contact with him fondly remember his kind, gentle nature. Dr. Ted proudly served his country in the Army during World War II. At his church, he served as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, organist and Elder. He was an accomplished pianist with a sense of humor. He was philanthropic and generous of spirit. He volunteered his time at Meals on Wheels. Family was first and foremost in Dr. Ted's life. Annual family vacations included Hawaii, Europe, Las Vegas, Florida and the New Jersey shore. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia (Hall) Schultz; children: Carole (Schultz) Burr, of Florida, Paula Schultz, Larry Schultz, Debbie (Hysong), Ted Schultz, of Greensburg, and Eric Schultz, of Tennessee. He leaves behind six grandchildren, Lauren Schultz, Arielle, Rachael, Kasey, Geoffrey and Meagan; and four great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Eileen Hedy Schultz, of New York City; sister-in-law, Janice (Hall) Huba, of Greensburg; and nephew, Stephen Huba,(Susan). A private family service was held at his church in October. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to First Reformed United Church of Christ, 312 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019