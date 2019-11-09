|
|
Theodore A. Smith, 91, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Walden's View. He was born Jan. 2, 1928, in McKeesport, a son of the late John and Louise Almsmith Smith. Theodore was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a machinist for PDQ Tool and Die, and was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Caulfield Smith; two brothers, Millard and William; and one sister, Dorothy Wilson. He is survived by a son, Theodore A. Smith (Patricia); daughter, Sharon L. Polovina (Thomas); grandchildren, Brandon (Michelle) Polovina, Jennifer (Robert) Mallory, Kellynn (Matthew) Krinock, Nathaniel and Trevor Smith; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Jordyn and Noah.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Private interment will take place at at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 9 to Nov. 21, 2019