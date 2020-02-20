Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM

Theodore E. Richardson


1943 - 2020
Theodore E. Richardson Obituary
Theodore E. "Greek" Richardson, 76, of Jeannette, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at home. He was born March 4, 1943, in Jeannette and was a son of the late James and Anna (Wesling) Richardson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Richardson. Greek served in the National Guard, worked at National Aluminum for 24 years and then retired from US Foods as a building maintenance supervisor and was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Ritson) Richardson, of Jeannette; sister, Beatrice Richardson, of Jeannette; brother, Michael Richardson, of West Virginia; cousin and best friend, George Hayden, of Penn; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Father Alvin Aberion. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
