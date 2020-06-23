Theodore E. Szajna
1933 - 2020-06-20
Theodore Emil "Tudge" Szajna, 87, of Pittsburgh (Plum Borough), passed away peacefully Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Murrysville Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. He was born Feb. 7, 1933, in Trafford, a son of the late John (Johannes) Szajna and Mary (Kolanko) Szajna. Prior to retiring, Theodore was employed as a metallurgist by J&L/LTV/Republic Steel. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, having served aboard the USS Carter Hall (LSD-3). He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church, Plum Borough, and the American Legion. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Patricia Ann "Pat" (Reed) Szajna; and brothers, Stanley J. Szajna and Marion "Shine" Szajna. Theodore will be greatly missed by his loving family, and is survived by his daughter, Cathy Ann Szajna Kocher, of Plum Borough; son, John T. Szajna (Lisa Williams), also of Plum Borough; daughter, AnnMarie (Szajna) Nagy (Craig A. Nagy), of Saltsburg; brothers-in-law, James McGill and Dennis McGill (Barb), all of Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews; and many longtime beloved friends. He was the proud grandfather of three grandsons, Daniel J. Kocher, of Plum Borough, Mitchell R. Nagy, of Saltsburg, and Brad T. Nagy, also of Saltsburg. Respecting Theodore's wishes, funeral arrangements and inurnment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests contributions in Theodore's memory may be made to American Legion Post 980, 7824 Saltsburg Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15239. Please write "Theodore Szajna" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.
