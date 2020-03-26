Home

Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Theodore E. Ziemenski


1953 - 2020
Theodore E. "Tudge" Ziemenski, 66, of Ford City, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Sugar Creek Rest. Born June 22, 1953, in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Gearhart and Genevieve (Tyberowski) Ziemenski. Tudge was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish. He enjoyed attending family gatherings and spending time with the Ford City Fire Department. A familiar fixture in Ford City, he was on the Heritage Days committee for many years and was well-known for walking around town. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Mago, of Butler; a nephew, Christopher (Jessica) Mago; and four great-nieces and -nephews, Korbin, Thaddeus, Meredith and Eleanor Mago. Due to current regulations concerning the covid-19 pandemic, viewing will be held privately. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for his immediate family, with interment following in St. Francis Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to WELCH FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Friends are encouraged to visit www.welchfh.com to share memories and send condolences.
