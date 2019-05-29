Theodore Irving "Ted" Mitchell Jr., 69, formerly of New Alexandria, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. He will be remembered for his unwavering values as a father and educator and his ability to inspire others to achieve their fullest potential. As a father, he taught discipline, respect, and above all, the value of education and working hard. As an educator, he engendered self-confidence in generations of youngsters who struggled with reading. He was involved as a volunteer coach for myriad sports teams, a Boy Scout master, a deacon and an elder in his church, a member of the library board and a member of the Lion's Club International. In doing so, he improved, directly and indirectly, countless lives. He was born in Greensburg on June 16, 1949, to Theodore Mitchell Sr. and Sara (McKelvey) Mitchell. Ted was raised in Harrison City and graduated in 1967 from Penn Joint High School. He received both his bachelor's and master's degrees from Slippery Rock University and embarked on a 38-year career as an elementary teacher and later as a reading specialist within the Penn-Trafford School District. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Gwendolyn Meneghini; and a niece, Gail Meneghini. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Donna (Allman) Mitchell; two children, Jennifer Gilbert (Jeff) and Douglas Mitchell (Stacey); four grandchildren, Emily and Maxwell Gilbert and Rhys and Grayson Mitchell; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

It was Ted's wish that there would be no funeral or viewing. Instead, there will be a remembrance reception at a future date. If you would like to attend this reception, please respond by June 15 to the following email, [email protected] , with your full name and address.

In lieu of flowers, those who are willing can make a charitable contribution to Penn-Trafford School District, and in the memo line put "In Memory of Ted Mitchell - Elementary Libraries." Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary