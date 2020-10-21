Theodore J. "Ted" Pawlak, a lifelong resident of Springdale, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer. Ted is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deanna (Bash) Pawlak; his two sons, Jeremy T. Pawlak and Joshua J. Pawlak; his four grandchildren, Jay Linn Radovitch, Joshua Pawlak Jr., Jeremy Pawlak Jr. and Jaxon Pawlak; and his brother, Thomas Pawlak. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stella (Michalak) Pawlak and Paul Robert Pawlak; and his brother, Steven Pawlak. Ted liked the outdoors, which he enjoyed with his two sons, Jeremy and Joshua. They hunted, fished, shot targets and practiced archery. Ted was a devoted grandfather and loved spending time with his grandchildren. A special thank-you to Harold Cunningham, Nichole Radovitch, Beth Hirtz, Roland Prior, Esther Whitlinger and Emily Butera for all their help. Services are to remain private. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD. (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com
