Theodore J. "Ted" Squires, 86, of McKeesport, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 19, 1932, in McKeesport, a son of the late John and Clara (Jakoski) Squires. Prior to his retirement, Ted was a rigger for US Steel National Tube Works and a veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean War where he was proud to cook and serve the troops. He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish and St. Agnes Parish, where he sang in the choir for 49 years. He enjoyed music all of his life, playing the guitar and organ. Over the years, Ted enjoyed bowling, golfing, baseball, polka dancing and vacationing in Florida. He was most proud of his daughters and all of their musical talents. He adored his grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. He was the most loving and friendly gentleman and was noted for having the most beautiful blue eyes that everyone noticed and commented on. Ted was a devout Catholic who faithfully prayed the rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and Robert "Lefty" Squires. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Loretta (Kuznar) Squires; daughters, Karen Kustra and her husband, Ray, Sharon "Sherri" Estrada and her husband, Mike, Lorraine "Lori" Kudla and her husband, Mark, Dona Alverson and her husband, Lee; and FIVE grandchildren, Tom, Stephen, Amanda, Rachel and Amy; and great-granddaughter, Hazel.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, 2019