|
|
Theodore Ontko Sr., 82, of Jeannette, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Transitions Health Care. He was born Dec. 24, 1936, in Coral, Pa., and was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Reber) Ontko. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church and Polish Brotherhood of White Eagle, both of Jeannette. Ted enjoyed his Honda Goldwing trike and doing body work in his garage, especially restoring his 1952 Ford truck. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Hoenshell and her husband Mark; three sisters, Cecelia Barklay, Anna Marie Rivardo and Betty Baughman; two brothers, Edward and Joseph Ontko; and a niece, April Rivardo. He is survived by a son, Theodore Ontko Jr., of Jeannette; a granddaughter, Erica Hoenshell, of Jeannette; a brother, Raymond Ontko and his wife Elsie, of Claridge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, with Father Paul Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 4, 2019