Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Jeannette, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Ontko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Ontko Sr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Ontko Sr. Obituary
Theodore Ontko Sr., 82, of Jeannette, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Transitions Health Care. He was born Dec. 24, 1936, in Coral, Pa., and was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Reber) Ontko. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church and Polish Brotherhood of White Eagle, both of Jeannette. Ted enjoyed his Honda Goldwing trike and doing body work in his garage, especially restoring his 1952 Ford truck. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Hoenshell and her husband Mark; three sisters, Cecelia Barklay, Anna Marie Rivardo and Betty Baughman; two brothers, Edward and Joseph Ontko; and a niece, April Rivardo. He is survived by a son, Theodore Ontko Jr., of Jeannette; a granddaughter, Erica Hoenshell, of Jeannette; a brother, Raymond Ontko and his wife Elsie, of Claridge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, with Father Paul Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now