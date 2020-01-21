Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Theresa A. Mignogna


1931 - 2020
Theresa A. Mignogna Obituary
Theresa A. "Tweet" Mignogna, 88, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier. Born June 27, 1931, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Antonio "Tony" Mignogna and Carmella (Moff) Mignogna. Tweet was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Latronics. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Sam and Frank "Pidge" Mignogna; three sisters, Flora Fetkovich, Josephine Laurenzi and Angeline Mignogna; and a great-niece, Emma Fetkovich. Tweet is survived by five nieces, Jeanne (Laurenzi) Hand, of Annapolis, Md., Phyllis (Mignogna) Fleck and her husband, Edward, of Greensburg, Carol (Mignogna) Byerly and her husband, Jack, of Derry, Denise (Mignogna) Gruss and her husband, Joseph, of Unity Township, and Michele (Fetkovich) Weibel and her husband, David, of Pittsburgh; one nephew, George Fetkovich and his wife, Marilee, of Greensburg; and she is also survived by a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Latrobe. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
