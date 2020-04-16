|
Theresa Ann (Shawkey) Sullivan, 84, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home, with her loving family by her side. She was born Oct. 2, 1935, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Julius and Dorothy (Werl) Shawkey. Prior to retiring, Theresa was employed by Volkline as a secretary. Her family was very important to her. She cherished the times she spent with them. Theresa enjoyed cooking, going to the theater and cultural events, and listening to Johnny Mathis. She was a longtime member of Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Murrysville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Joseph and Sammy; and sisters, Mary, Dorothy and Agnes. Theresa will be sadly missed by her beloved family. She is survived by her devoted husband, James Sullivan; children, Colleen, Lynn Marie, Jay (Kimberly) and Chris (Melissa); brother, George; brother-in-law, Dennis; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Michael Beauregard, of Tennessee. Theresa will be especially missed by her grandchildren, Allison, James, Chad and Mikey. Respecting the family's wishes, arrangements and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.