Theresa Terri O'Hara Ankney, 71, of Unity Township, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She was born Dec. 18, 1948, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Harry A. and Marie A. (Andrews) O'Hara. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Colleene. She is survived by her husband of 24 years and caregiver of five years, Thomas Ankney; her daughter, Michelle O'Hara; her stepdaughter, Chelsea Ankney; her brother, Michael O'Hara and his wife, Kathy, of Florida; her niece, Maggie (David) Grueter; and grandnieces, Grace and Abby, of Florida; and her stepnieces, Nancy (John) Barnette and family, and Sally (Tony) Cuellar and family. Prior to her retirement, she worked in the garden and landscaping business for 35 years. You could always find Terri with a book in one hand and a garden trowel in the other. Terri's family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Sulecki, her nurse Tracy, and all the staff at the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center for the care that she received. They would also like to thank the staff of the Excela Health Hospice team. Friends and family will be received for a celebration of Terri's life from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 20, at the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. In lieu of flowers, Terri requests that you donate blood. Visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive
to find a drive near you. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com
.