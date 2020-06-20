Theresa Harris was born June 26, 1962, in Mt. Pleasant, to Marjorie and the late Raymond Elliott. Theresa, age 56, departed this life to join her father at Heaven's gates June 16, 2020. Theresa was a student at Yough School District and studied at ITT Institute. Theresa's memory is cherished by her loved ones. She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Elliott; three siblings, Juaniita Heinlein, Ramona McLeod and Raymond Elliott; as well as several nieces and nephews. Her legacy is led by her three children, LaPorsha Harris, Marcus Harris and Ariana Carter, as well as three grandchildren, Takira Harris, Jeffery Harris and Joshua Tutt. There are no services planned, but you can honor Theresa's life by sharing your fond memories of her with her loved ones.



