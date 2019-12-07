|
Theresa Lynn Wotus Garcia, 59, of Sanford, N.C., passed Sunday, Dec, 1, 2019, her family announces with great sadness. She fought the evil that is cancer and succumbed to her sickness at home, surrounded by her loving family. Theresa was born in Corry, Pa., to the late Richard Henry Wotus Sr. and Bobbie Jean Williams Wotus. In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Wotus Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, Patrick Moises Garcia; brothers, David (Jennifer) Wotus, of North Carolina, and Joseph (Paula) Wotus, of Pennsylvania; sisters, Melissa Wotus, of Pennsylvania, Holly (Donovan) Lishego, of Pennsylvania, Laurie (Kevin) Fladung, of Alabama, and Libby Kasper, of Georgia; and 11 nieces and nephews. In 1984, Theresa enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Alabama, the Philippines, Turkey and Germany. She served 11 years and used her military service to travel throughout the world and learn the local cultures. Theresa had a heart of gold and loved to help those in need. Although she had no children, her cats were always there to keep her company and bring a smile to her face. She will be missed by all. She will be sorely missed by all who love her. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Carolina Animal Rescue and Adoption (CARA) or consider helping out your local American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
A service to celebrate Theresa's life will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania. Arrangements are by BRIDGES-CAMERON FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 7, 2019