Theresa L. (Lucas) Peckyno, 93, of Gibsonia, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at St. Barnabas Nursing Home. She was born Dec. 16, 1926, in Charleroi and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Matilda Skibo Lucas. Theresa was a member of St. Sebastian Church in Belle Vernon. She loved God, bowling and her family. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, baked often, and was a bowler up until the age of 92. She greeted everyone with a warm smile and a warm plate. We will always remember Theresa as a faithful, strong and selfless woman with a heart of gold. She never saw obstacles; she conquered every moment with grace, tenacity and heart. She put everyone she loved first, always giving of any little that she had. Her arthritic and softened hands reflect 93 years of hard work and love that she poured into every part of her family and church. In the words of another great, Frank Sinatra, Theresa "lived a life that's full, traveled each and every highway, and more, much more than this, she can truly say, I did it my way." She will always be "Forever in our Hearts." She is survived by her five children, Loretta Weygandt, of Charleroi; Daniel Phillips, of Bentleyville; Thomas Phillips, of Belle Vernon; Sandra Gemmell, of Smithton; and Marlene Kumher, of Titusville, Fla. Theresa was the last surviving member of 11 children; she had 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing. Services and interment will be private. Theresa's family has entrusted her care to CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 801 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, PA 15012. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.