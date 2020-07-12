1/
Theresa L. Rafferty
1953 - 2020
Theresa L. (Ruffner) Rafferty, 67, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at UPMC East, Monroeville. Born Feb. 14, 1953, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Louis F. and Theresa (Roth) Ruffner. Theresa was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. She had been employed as a dental assistant and loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Monica Stom; and a brother, Gerald M. "Jerry" Ruffner. Theresa is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bernard E. Rafferty, of Latrobe; two sons, B. Scott Rafferty and his wife, Marlene, of Latrobe, and Chad E. Rafferty and his wife, Sarah, of Latrobe; eight grandchildren, Miles Brungardt, Benjamin, Anna, Abigail, Kendra, Samuel, Bristol, and Beau Rafferty; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Vincent Basilica. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
JUL
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Basilica
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
