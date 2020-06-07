Theresa Lattanzio, 95, of New Kensington, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, in her home. She was born March 25, 1925, in New Kensington, to the late Pasquale and Concetta Galzerano. Theresa was employed by the former West Penn Hat and Cap Corp. in New Kensington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Chuck and Carl; and two sisters, Rose Marie and Mary Ann. Theresa is survived by her children, Tony (Betty), Richard, Art (Pat) and Debby Lattanzio; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.



