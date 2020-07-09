1/1
Theresa M. Costanzo
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa M. Costanzo, 84, formerly of Tarentum, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born April 4, 1936, in Central City, Pa., to the late Joseph and Mary Zahorchak. Theresa lived most of her life in Tarentum, and the last three years in her daughter's home in Allegheny Township. She was a homemaker and also a nurse's aide for BelAir Nursing Home in Lower Burrell for 29 years. Theresa was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. She enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee and gardening. Theresa especially enjoyed her family, children and her grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, with whom she lived with the past three years, Debra A. (James W.) Faletti, of Allegheny Township; a son, Gregory T. Costanzo, of Natrona Heights; and five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Margie Blank, of Raleigh, N.C. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald T. Costanzo, in 2007; a son, Keith Costanzo, in 2004; and seven brothers and sisters. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights, with her Pastor, Rev. John B. Lendvai, officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Tarentum. Family suggests contributions to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved