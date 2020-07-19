Theresa Margaret Kozlowski, 93, of Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, formerly of Elizabeth Township, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, three days shy of her 94th birthday. She was born July 19, 1926, in Versailles, and was the daughter of the late Basil and Ann (Cortes) Curcio. She was the wife of the late Arthur L. Kozlowski, who passed away March 13, 2002. Theresa was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish-St. Patrick Church, Christy Park. She had worked for the former Knight's Grocery Store in Versailles. She is survived by her son, Lawrence D. (Cecelia Pecora) Kozlowski, of Elizabeth Township; daughters, Sandra R. (James) Jones, of Apollo, and Marcia L. (Jeffrey) Seiffert, of Forest Hills; brother, Basil (Carol) Curcio, of Valley Center, Calif.; grandchildren, Haley (Todd Ondeck) Kozlowski, Jessica (Bob) Spithaler, Jayme (Keith) Nies, Stephanie (Tom) Interliggi, and Mack Seiffert; great-grandchildren, Ava, Ivy, Evan, Grant, Nina and Carmen; nieces and nephews, cousins; and devoted caregiver and third "daughter", Dianna Saello. She was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Curcio; and sisters, Rose Marie O'Toole and Eleanor Permigiani. Family visitation will be private. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Elizabeth Township. The Rev. Vincent P. Velas will officiate. Burial will follow there. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000. Drew J. Gilbert, director. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Women's Alzheimer's Movement at 11440 San Vicente Blvd. Suite 301, Los Angeles, CA 90049 or @ thewomensalzheimersmovement.org
. Special thanks to Redstone Highlands and Redstone Hospice for their special care and dedication to our mother. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
.