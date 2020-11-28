1/1
Theresa M. Packosky
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
Theresa "Teri" M. (Curry) Packosky, 66, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. She was born June 3, 1954, in Jacksonville, Fla., a daughter of the late Thomas and Ursula Ann (Keller) Curry, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Stephen "Chip" J. Packosky; and her brother, Thomas Curry. Teri enjoyed reading, visiting the beach in Florida, and was an animal lover. She is survived by her children, Sarah Packosky, of Erie, Laura Packosky, of Latrobe, and Stephen Packosky, of McKeesport; her sisters, Kathleen (Don) Hackworth, of Monroeville, and Maureen Cameron, of California; sister-in-law, Karen Curry; mother-in-law, Margaret Ivkovich; and many nieces and nephews. Due to covid-19, funeral services will be private and are entrusted to the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. The family would like to give a special thank-you to all the caregivers at Hempfield Manor for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, Humane Society Road, Route 119N, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 28, 2020.
