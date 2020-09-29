Theresa M. (Potosky) Polcsak, 89, of Cheswick, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in the home of her son. She was born April 12, 1931, and had been a lifelong resident of the community. Mrs. Polcsak was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick and enjoyed all the time she spent with her husband Colman until his death in 2002. She also relished word searches, her dogs and especially the quality time she had with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving her are daughter Janet (Samuel) McRoberts, of Harmar; son Ronald (Susan) Polcsak, of Cheswick; grandson John (Samantha) Polcsak, of West Deer; and great-granddaughter, Hailey Polcsak. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stefan and Mary Glevanik Potosky; loving husband, Colman Polcsak; two brothers, Joseph and Paul Potosky; and one sister, Pauline. Friends are invited to attend her blessing service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Deer Creek Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest. Masks will be required. Memorial donations may be made to Alzhiemer's Association. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
