Theresa M. Wise
1932 - 2020
Theresa Marie "Terry" Wise, 88, of White Oak, formerly of West Palm Beach and McKeesport, died July 24, 2020. She was born Feb. 29, 1932, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Daniel and Louise Yenneral Moffa. She was employed by the former Bell Telephone as a router, raised her son, and then returned to Bell South as a computer technician. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Wise; son, Robert Wise; and brothers, Joseph Moffa and Leroy Moffa. She is survived by her sisters, Carmella (William) Knight, of White Oak, and Mary Moffa, of North Versailles; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Moffa, of Elizabeth, Margaret Moffa, of Monroe, Ohio, and Audrey DeCorte, of North Versailles. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are gathering from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, when services will be held, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Burial will take place with her parents.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
