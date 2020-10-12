Theresa (Keegan) Merlino, 93, of Sutersville, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at home. She was born June 26, 1927, in Sutersville, a daughter of the late Michael and Rosa (Matiska) Keegan. Theresa was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church of Sutersville and then Holy Family Church of West Newton, where she was an active member of the Christian Mothers and a bingo volunteer. She was an active, community-minded volunteer in Sutersville, serving on many committees and named Citizen of the Year. She was involved in Cub Scouts, PTA, Band Parents, and Sutersville Special Events Committee, and was a visitor of the elderly. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed many social activities including attending her grandchildren's sporting events, as well as bowling, playing cards, and attending senior citizens. Surviving are her six children, Jan Merlino, of Salem Township, Terrie Balko (Ken), Paul Merlino (Marcia), Francie Balko, Kathy Balko (Douglas), and Colleen Babilya (Jeff); 18 grandchildren, Katie, Andy, Eliza (Charlie), Hannah, Angie (Alex), David (Alyson), John, Elizabeth (Sam), Theresa, Joe, Kevin (Melis), Jody, Jessica, Emily (Kyle), Denise (Dan), Scott (Mara), Michael, and Paul; four great-grandchildren, Max, Beatrix, Cady, and Neely; and a sister, Helen Mortle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Merlino; grandson, Alex Merlino; 10 brothers, Mike, Joe, Raymond, Chuck, Hunsy, Augie, Jimmy, Ducky, Regis, and Terry; and three sisters, Mary, Peg, and Anna Rose. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Masks must be worn and social distancing be maintained. The amount of people permitted in the funeral home at one time may be limited. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Holy Family Church, West Newton. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Church, West Newton; or the Special Events Committee in Sutersville. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
