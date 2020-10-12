1/
Theresa Merlino
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa (Keegan) Merlino, 93, of Sutersville, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at home. She was born June 26, 1927, in Sutersville, a daughter of the late Michael and Rosa (Matiska) Keegan. Theresa was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church of Sutersville and then Holy Family Church of West Newton, where she was an active member of the Christian Mothers and a bingo volunteer. She was an active, community-minded volunteer in Sutersville, serving on many committees and named Citizen of the Year. She was involved in Cub Scouts, PTA, Band Parents, and Sutersville Special Events Committee, and was a visitor of the elderly. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed many social activities including attending her grandchildren's sporting events, as well as bowling, playing cards, and attending senior citizens. Surviving are her six children, Jan Merlino, of Salem Township, Terrie Balko (Ken), Paul Merlino (Marcia), Francie Balko, Kathy Balko (Douglas), and Colleen Babilya (Jeff); 18 grandchildren, Katie, Andy, Eliza (Charlie), Hannah, Angie (Alex), David (Alyson), John, Elizabeth (Sam), Theresa, Joe, Kevin (Melis), Jody, Jessica, Emily (Kyle), Denise (Dan), Scott (Mara), Michael, and Paul; four great-grandchildren, Max, Beatrix, Cady, and Neely; and a sister, Helen Mortle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Merlino; grandson, Alex Merlino; 10 brothers, Mike, Joe, Raymond, Chuck, Hunsy, Augie, Jimmy, Ducky, Regis, and Terry; and three sisters, Mary, Peg, and Anna Rose. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Masks must be worn and social distancing be maintained. The amount of people permitted in the funeral home at one time may be limited. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Holy Family Church, West Newton. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Church, West Newton; or the Special Events Committee in Sutersville. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J W McCauley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved