Theresa "Terry" (Dinga) Trawinski, 89, of Vandergrift, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Born Aug. 8, 1931, in North Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Martisik) Dinga. Terry was a 1949 graduate of Vandergrift High School and later the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. She was employed by U.S. Steel Research Laboratory, Monroeville. Terry was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, where she served as a lector and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was also an active member of her community, serving on the board of the Victorian Vandergrift Museum & Historical Society and Casino Theater Restoration & Management. Terry enjoyed reading, many forms of creative needlework and solving puzzles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Trawinski; sister, Mary Musala; and three brothers, John, Joseph and Stephen Dinga. Terry is survived by her daughter, Lea (David) Calcagno; grandson, Philip (Julie) Calcagno, of Orlando, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. At Terry's request, all services are private and have been entrusted to BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Vandergrift. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.