Sister Therese Burns, 91, died at Caritas Christi, the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill in Greensburg, on Friday, May 15, 2020. A native of Chicora, Pa., Sister Therese entered the congregation of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill on Sept. 8, 1951, from Mater Dolorosa Parish, Chicora. She was preceded in death by her parents, John A. and Stella G. (Blatt) Burns; eight brothers, Charles W., James F., Thomas D., Rev. John A., CSSp., Philip J., Bernard L., Regis P., and Robert L.; three sisters, Mrs. Agnes L. (William) Maloney, Mary E. Burns, and Catherine E. Burns; a niece, Sister Margaret Burns, SC; and a cousin, Sister Mary Frederick Blatt, SC. She is survived by two sisters, Mrs. Patricia (John) Bogniak and Sister Mary Michael, SC; and nieces and nephews. She earned both a bachelor's and master's degree in business education from Duquesne University. Sister Therese taught in elementary schools of the Diocese of Pittsburgh and was then assigned to teach at St. Luke High School in Carnegie from 1953 until 1956. She was missioned to teach at Seton High School in Chandler, Ariz., from 1956 until 1958, when she began a five-year tenure at Salpointe High School in Tucson. From that assignment, Sister Therese returned east and taught at Bishop Carroll High School in Ebensburg from 1963 until 1965. She taught at the former Elizabeth Seton High School in Brookline and at Holy Innocents High School in Sheraden, Pittsburgh, from 1965 until 1973. Her last secondary school ministry was from 1973-1974, at Monongahela Valley High School. Sister Therese began a long tenure, 1974-1989, as assistant to the general treasurer of the Sisters of Charity in Greensburg. In 1989, she was appointed assistant manager of Saint Joseph House of Hospitality, a refuge for homeless men in Pittsburgh, where she ministered until 2002, when she was named assistant to the archivist for the Sisters of Charity. Generous, guileless and fun-loving, Sister Therese reflected, "Sharing in the committed life with the Sisters of Charity has given me the companionship of extraordinary women, all dedicated to the same ideals and love of Jesus." Arrangements are private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity, De Paul Center, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For more information visit the website, www.scsh.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.