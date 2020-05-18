Thomas A. Bushik, 84, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Select Specialty Care, McKeesport. He was born Dec. 29, 1935, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Thomas and Leona Bushik. Prior to his retirement, Tom was an electrical engineer for Siemens, Auburn and Associates and retired from Comstock Engineering. He was a member of St. Agnes Parish and enjoyed working crossword puzzles and scratching off lottery tickets. Tom was an all-around handyman and loved all of his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene (Rederer) Bushik; sons, Thomas Bushik and his wife, Chris, Keith Bushik and his wife, Rosie, and Mark Bushik and his wife, Dayna; daughters, Michelle Malone and her husband, Joe, and Kim Warren and her husband, Drew; brother, Ed (Betty) Bushik; grandchildren, Ryan (Renata), Nick, Sarah, Cody, Casey, Tyler, Haylee, Matt, Jessica, Luke and Hannah; great-granddaughter, Parker; sisters-in-law, Jean Mox, Margie DiMola, JoAnn Burns and Dorothy (Bill) Sula; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services are private. Arrangements were made by JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Donations may be made to St. Agnes Parish in memory of Tom. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 18, 2020.