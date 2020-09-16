Thomas A. Gase, 78, of Murrysville, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home. He was born May 14, 1942, in Tarentum and was son of the late Edward and Frances Gross Gase. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Maura Durci. Tom was a graduate of the University of Dayton and was a mechanical engineer for West Penn Power prior to his retirement. He was a very humble man. A man of deep faith, Tom was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. He absolutely loved family get-togethers and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed being at the beach with his family and deep sea fishing with his daughter and two grandsons. His grandsons made him very proud. Tom enjoyed golfing with his college buddies, building and fixing things around the house and taking care of his lawn and garden. He really appreciated the outdoors. Surviving are his beloved wife of 53 years, Geraldine Gase; his loving daughters, Jennifer (Mark) Bender and Gina (Anil) Ladde; and two grandsons, Scott Thomas and Eric William Bender. Also surviving are three sisters, Jane Hause, Alice McGough and Clare Ann Gase. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Additional visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, with a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Facial coverings, social distancing and a maximum of 25 people in the funeral home at one time per CDC/Pennsylvania guidelines will be observed. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
