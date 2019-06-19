Home

Thomas A. Hanson


1931 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas A. Hanson Obituary
Thomas A. Hanson, 88, of Greensburg, died Monday, June 17, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born May 26, 1931, in Greensburg, a son of the late Alfred W. "Sanky" and Helena Klemann Hanson. Thomas was a member of the Free Methodist Church, Greensburg. He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Hanson; two brothers; and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca M. Greene Hanson; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Hanson Jr., Allison Hanson and Dawn Altman-Stewart, all of Greensburg; a great-granddaughter, Abigail Hanson; and two daughters-in-law, Tina Steiner and Philomena Hanson, both of Greensburg.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Free Methodist Church, 1261 Toppers Road, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 19 to June 20, 2019
