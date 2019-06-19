|
Thomas A. Hanson, 88, of Greensburg, died Monday, June 17, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born May 26, 1931, in Greensburg, a son of the late Alfred W. "Sanky" and Helena Klemann Hanson. Thomas was a member of the Free Methodist Church, Greensburg. He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Hanson; two brothers; and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca M. Greene Hanson; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Hanson Jr., Allison Hanson and Dawn Altman-Stewart, all of Greensburg; a great-granddaughter, Abigail Hanson; and two daughters-in-law, Tina Steiner and Philomena Hanson, both of Greensburg.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Free Methodist Church, 1261 Toppers Road, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 19 to June 20, 2019