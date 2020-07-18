Dr. Thomas A. Hower passed peacefully in his home Tuesday, July 14, 2020, just a few days after his 80th birthday. His life was defined with an unwavering love for his family and friends, a sound enjoyment for the great outdoors with yard work, hunting and fishing, as well as his passion for his chiropractic profession. He was born July 9, 1940, in Greensburg, son of the late Thomas and Maxine Hower. He graduated from Greensburg Salem High School in 1958, where he was a proud member of the high school marching band and golf team. He continued his education at Thiel College and later graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1962, at which time he returned to Pennsylvania to follow in his father's footsteps and became the third generation for Hower Chiropractic. He dedicated his life for nearly 60 years to chiropractic, always pleasantly greeting his patients with a smile, and usually a story about hunting, fishing, and/or his family. He was president of the Westmoreland County Chiropractic Association from 1970 to 1972. He was a member of the Greensburg Rotarian Club for more than 50 years and was awarded Rotarian of the Year on Dec. 11, 2001, and was a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow in 2001 (Paul Harris Fellow Contributor in 1988, 1989 and 1993). He also received the Community Service Group of the Year Award from ARC of Westmoreland, March 20, 2001. He proudly provided his home and family pond, and helped sponsor, along with the Greensburg Rotarians, the ARC Fishing Derby for nearly 30 years. He was also a member of the Philanthropy Masons Lodge No. 225 and Urania Royal Arch Chapter, Kedron Commandery and Syria Shrine Temple. And while Dr. Hower's achievements are many, none were more cherished than his role as husband, father, brother and son. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Hower, Charles "Chuckie" Hower, Rebecka and her husband, Michael Hutchinson and Ida and her husband, TL Williams; his four grandchildren, Nicole Bradley and her fiance, Allen Layton, Nathaniel Bradley, Adina Williams and Jaidan Thomas Williams; his sibling, Robert and his wife, Elaine Hower; his three nephews, Robert and his wife, Rebecca Hower, Michael and his wife, Melissa Hower and John Hower; and his nine great-nieces and -nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his niece, Erica (late wife of nephew John Hower); and his "soulmate" and love of his life, Jannette Hower. Thomas and Jannette celebrated over 50 years of marriage June 9, 2012. We take comfort in knowing that Thomas and Jannette Hower are together at home with God, Our Father. Dad and Mom, we love you and are going to miss you, but we know that you both will be watching over all of us. The family has decided, due to covid-19, that there will be no public visitation or service. A moment of silence will be observed during Nicole (granddaughter) and Allen's wedding, scheduled for July 11, 2021 (nearly one year from his passing). KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with the arrangements. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of his special needs son, Chuckie Hower. Please send donations to Merakey Allegheny Valley School, 1996 Ewings Mill Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108-3380, or visit https://avs.merakey.org
. Please specify: Building 1A Activity Fund in the memo. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
