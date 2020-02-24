|
Thomas A. Slaminko, 69, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Greensburg. Mr. Slaminko was born Aug. 4, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant and was the son of the late John and Angela Kaczynski Slaminko. He was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church. Tom was a 1968 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School. He had been employed for more than 42 years by Krystyniak Colonial Bakery and then for the Pop N Brew Store for 10 years. Tom was a member of the Assunta Club and various other social and fraternal clubs. He is survived by his loving family: his brothers and sisters, Michael J. Slaminko, Edward Slaminko, Deborah J. Slaminko, Frances Buffers and Sandi Megliorino. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his siblings Cecelia Eutsey, Patricia Eutsey, Daniel Slaminko and John "Sony" Slaminko. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, where a parish wake service will be held in the funeral home at 3 p.m. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by Tom's funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will be in Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.