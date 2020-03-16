Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map

Thomas A. Stauffer


1938 - 2020
Thomas A. Stauffer Obituary
Thomas A. Stauffer, 81, of Greensburg, went to be with his Lord Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born Nov. 11, 1938, in Greensburg, a son of the late John and Mary (Smith) Stauffer. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by the Elliott Co., Jeannette. Tom loved to golf, hunt, and help people with anything he could do. He was the most wonderful, soft-spoken man in the world. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Vincent Stauffer; four brothers, Wayne, Kenneth, Jack and Timothy; and three sisters, Majoretta, Ruth and Sara. He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginny" (Marino) Stauffer; his daughter, Vicki Pratt and husband, Tim, of Latrobe; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Edward Stauffer and companion, Maryann, of Greensburg, and Richard Stauffer and companion, Carrie, of Jeannette; two sisters, Jacqueline Cooperidov, of Ohio, and June Sullenberger and companion, Gil Stanislawczyk, of Greensburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Jillie. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. www.bachafh.com.
