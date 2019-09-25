|
|
Thomas A. Ward Jr., 70, of Trafford, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. He was born June 12, 1949, in Greensburg, the son of the late Thomas A. Sr. and Alberta (Lee) Ward and was also preceded in death by his sister, Laverne Levendosky. Tom was retired from Value Added Processing, East Pittsburgh, and a member of Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Tom had served in the Navy Reserves. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn M. (Myers) Ward; his children, Kerri L. Worley, of Trafford, and Thomas A. Ward III and his wife, Jennifer, of Ligonier; his grandchildren, Jillian A. Worley (fiance, Robert Beach) and Rhian Robert Ward; also his great-grandchildren, Ella Marie Worley and Andrew Beach.
At Tom's request, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 3380 Nehrig Hill Road, Ardara, PA 15615, with Pastor Glenn Meyers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Tom's name to Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3, 2019