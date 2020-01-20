Home

Jon C Russin Funeral Home
618 Martin St
Bellwood, PA 16617
(814) 742-7203
Thomas A. Yancey


Thomas A. Yancey Obituary
Thomas A. Yancey, 60, of Bellwood, died Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, at UPMC Altoona. He was born Oct. 23, 1959, in Latrobe and was a son of the late John and Marie (Hollick) Yancey. He is survived by a son, Christopher J. (Shirley), of Springfield, Va.; four daughters, Maria Y. (Chad) Daniels, of Ligonier, Cara A., of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., Desirae N., of State College, and Rozalyn A., of Duncansville; five grandchildren, Laurel, Hays, Ellis, Saoirse and Quinlan; a brother, Bill, of Greensburg; a sister, Patricia Beredino, of Hostetter; and his girlfriend, Lee Ann Thomas, with whom he resided. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Benjamin. Thomas was a 1977 graduate of Greater Latrobe High School and a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. He was veteran of the Air Force and retired as a correctional officer at SCI Cresson. He was a member of Bavarian Aid Society, Altoona, the Swiss Club of Altoona and Bellwood American Legion. Thomas enjoyed fishing, golfing and bowling.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at JON C. RUSSIN FUNERAL HOME INC., Bellwood. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
russinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 20, 2020
