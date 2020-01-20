|
Thomas A. Yancey, 60, of Bellwood, died Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, at UPMC Altoona. He was born Oct. 23, 1959, in Latrobe and was a son of the late John and Marie (Hollick) Yancey. He is survived by a son, Christopher J. (Shirley), of Springfield, Va.; four daughters, Maria Y. (Chad) Daniels, of Ligonier, Cara A., of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., Desirae N., of State College, and Rozalyn A., of Duncansville; five grandchildren, Laurel, Hays, Ellis, Saoirse and Quinlan; a brother, Bill, of Greensburg; a sister, Patricia Beredino, of Hostetter; and his girlfriend, Lee Ann Thomas, with whom he resided. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Benjamin. Thomas was a 1977 graduate of Greater Latrobe High School and a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. He was veteran of the Air Force and retired as a correctional officer at SCI Cresson. He was a member of Bavarian Aid Society, Altoona, the Swiss Club of Altoona and Bellwood American Legion. Thomas enjoyed fishing, golfing and bowling.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at JON C. RUSSIN FUNERAL HOME INC., Bellwood. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
russinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 20, 2020