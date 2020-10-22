1/
Thomas B. Graham
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas B. Graham, 75, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was born Oct. 31, 1944, in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late Melvin and Mildred Walker Graham. He was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the Army. Tom was a 1962 graduate of Trafford High School. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Florida. Prior to retirement, he was a rural mail carrier for the USPS. Tom was an avid golfer. He was a member of the Hannastown Golf Club, the Hilltop Social Club and the Trafford American Legion Post 331. He enjoyed winters in New Port Richey, Fla., especially time spent at River Ridge Country Club. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, William Graham. He is survived by his wife, Carol Bobyak Graham; a son, Michael (Stacy) Graham, of Pittsburgh; two granddaughters, with whom he loved spending time, Avery and Harper Graham; two sisters, Sydney Colosimo, of Pittsburgh, and Susan (David) DelSignore, of Trafford; and several nieces and nephews, Kelly, David, Aiden and Dylan Wilding. There will be no public visitation or service. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved