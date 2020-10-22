Thomas B. Graham, 75, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was born Oct. 31, 1944, in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late Melvin and Mildred Walker Graham. He was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the Army. Tom was a 1962 graduate of Trafford High School. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Florida. Prior to retirement, he was a rural mail carrier for the USPS. Tom was an avid golfer. He was a member of the Hannastown Golf Club, the Hilltop Social Club and the Trafford American Legion Post 331. He enjoyed winters in New Port Richey, Fla., especially time spent at River Ridge Country Club. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, William Graham. He is survived by his wife, Carol Bobyak Graham; a son, Michael (Stacy) Graham, of Pittsburgh; two granddaughters, with whom he loved spending time, Avery and Harper Graham; two sisters, Sydney Colosimo, of Pittsburgh, and Susan (David) DelSignore, of Trafford; and several nieces and nephews, Kelly, David, Aiden and Dylan Wilding. There will be no public visitation or service. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com
