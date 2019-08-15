|
|
Thomas Blawas, 64, of Blairsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in the Kettering Medical Center, Dayton, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 15, 1954, in Westmoreland County, a son of the late Joseph Henry and Anna Marie Lokay Blawas. Mr. Blawas was employed as a mechanic for Ryder Trucking. He was a veteran of the Air Force and was a member of the Hecla Sportsmen Club. He was an active member and very involved in the MPIAA, the Mt. Pleasant girls softball league. He loved to hunt and golf but more than anything he was all about his family and he loved them and being with them. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Prinkey Blawas; a niece, whom he considered a daughter, Sherry Prinkey, of Mt. Pleasant; his siblings, JoAnn Hoyt and her husband, James, of Murrysville, Bob Blawas and his wife, Ann Marie, of Berea, Ohio, Theresa Short and her fiance, Chuck Antoniak, of Jeannette, Ginger Jansen and her husband, David, of Virginia Beach, Va., Marlene Busato and her husband, Bruce, of Jeannette, Monica Sandidge and her husband, Steve, of Mississippi, and Jeff Blawas, of Jeannette; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ernest Blawas.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Ed Mikkelsen officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019