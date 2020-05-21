Thomas C. Haser
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas C. Haser, 86, of New Kensington, entered into rest Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in Arnold, he was the son of John F. Haser Sr. and Hazel Baldwin Haser Moore, of New Kensington. He was raised by his father and stepmother, Josephine Zydel Haser. His aunt, Lyda Haser Custer, was also a very important part of his life. He was a loving brother to two sisters and four brothers, Shirley, Lyda, John, Woody, Jim and Dave. Tom's life was marked by a strong devotion to family and community. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Freda Merritts Haser, and his children, Tom (Ace) Haser (Myerlann), Jo-Rae Bitar, Lori Cernell (Bob) and Sandy Carlaccini (Gregg). His greatest joys were his grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley), Brian, Lauren (Greg), Brittany, Jessica (Mike), Caitlin, Nicole, Cassidy and Callie; and great-grandchildren, Madeline, Jace, Brayden, Logan, Miles and Lucca. Tom graduated with the Ken High Class of '51. He worked for Union Springs and later became the executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of New Kensington until retirement. Both he and his wife were long-time members of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of New Kensington. He was a lifetime member of the Seventh Street Sportsmen's Club, as well as the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge No. 53, where he was a past governor. Tom was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, supporting the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE,1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, Pa., 724-335-0100. Condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 21, 2020.
