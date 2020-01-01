Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Thomas C. Jagger Jr., of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. 92 years old, Tom was born March 24, 1927, in Braddock, a son of the late Thomas C. Sr. and Madeline (Ralston) Jagger. He was a graduate of Robert Morris College. Prior to retirement, he worked as controller for T and W Forge Co., Alliance, Ohio. Always happy to be helping others, Tom was an active member and volunteer at Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. He was also a member of the Elks and volunteered for the Red Cross. A veteran and a member of the Greatest Generation, Tom served in the Navy during World War II. For 60 years, Tom was married to the love of his life, Edith (Phillips) Jagger. They were married Sept. 18, 1959, and she survives at home. Tom was a wonderful husband and father with an irrepressible sense of humor. He delighted in provoking laughs with quietly-uttered outrageous comments, and he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Jagger. In addition to his wife, Edith, Tom is survived by his son, Thomas C. Jagger III and wife, Amy, of San Francisco, Calif.; his daughter, Linda (Jagger) Comm and husband, Joseph, of Greensburg; and four grandchildren, Christian, Caitlyn, Chloe and Matthew.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow in Harrold's Church Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
