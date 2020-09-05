Thomas C. Shoaf Sr., 77, of Chicora, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his residence. Born Jan. 10, 1943, in New Kensington, he was a son of the late Charles T. and Ruth (Reimer) Shoaf. He had worked for Butler Ambulance Service driving a wheelchair van. He enjoyed camping, auto racing, lighthouses, and especially spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Crosswinds Christian Alliance Church. Surviving is his wife, Sandra (Grove) Shoaf, whom he married Dec. 17, 1977; four children, Thomas C. Shoaf Jr., and Dawn (Michael) Howells, both of Natrona Heights, James (Michelle) Shoaf, of Somerset, and Jarrod (Crystal) Shoaf, of Karns City; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Shoaf, of Connecticut. and Mark (Holly) Shoaf; of Pittsburgh, his sister, Linda (Terry) Ross, of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Dana Clark and Jennifer Shoaf. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME, 201 East Cunningham St. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Butler Ambulance Service, 106 1st St., Butler, PA 16001.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store