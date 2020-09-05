Thomas C. Shoaf Sr., 77, of Chicora, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his residence. Born Jan. 10, 1943, in New Kensington, he was a son of the late Charles T. and Ruth (Reimer) Shoaf. He had worked for Butler Ambulance Service driving a wheelchair van. He enjoyed camping, auto racing, lighthouses, and especially spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Crosswinds Christian Alliance Church. Surviving is his wife, Sandra (Grove) Shoaf, whom he married Dec. 17, 1977; four children, Thomas C. Shoaf Jr., and Dawn (Michael) Howells, both of Natrona Heights, James (Michelle) Shoaf, of Somerset, and Jarrod (Crystal) Shoaf, of Karns City; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Shoaf, of Connecticut. and Mark (Holly) Shoaf; of Pittsburgh, his sister, Linda (Terry) Ross, of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Dana Clark and Jennifer Shoaf. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME, 201 East Cunningham St. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Butler Ambulance Service, 106 1st St., Butler, PA 16001.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 5, 2020.