|
|
Thomas Charles Singleton Jr., 53, of Export, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at home. He was born May 24, 1966, in McKeesport and was a son of the late Thomas C. Sr. and Marlene Suda Singleton. Thomas worked as a project manager with Omega Security. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Grace Maurizio Singleton; loving son, Dylan Singleton; a sister, Melanie (Phillip) Poe; and three brothers, Jason Singleton, Michael (Julie) Singleton and Matthew (Ellie) Singleton. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Peter (Lanett) Maurizio, numerous nieces and nephews and dear friend Raymond Cervanak Jr.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, and Friday, Jan. 3, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Barbara's Church, Harrison City. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Penn Township.
www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020