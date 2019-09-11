|
Thomas C. Slater, 77, of Stahlstown, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center. He was born April 12, 1942, in Johnstown, Pa., son of the late John C. and Hazel (Jones) Slater. He is survived by daughter, Michele Andrews (James), of Pittsburgh. He was a former board member of Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and Ameriserv Financial and owner of Slater Labs for more than 40 years.
There will be no service or receiving of friends. The family is being served by the PICKING-TREECE-BENNETT MORTUARY INC., 921 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hazel Jones Slater Scholarship Fund, C/O Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, 216 Franklin St., Suite 400, Johnstown, PA 15901. PTBMortuary.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 11, 2019