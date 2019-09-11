Home

POWERED BY

Services
Picking-Treece-Bennett Mortuary Inc
921 Menoher Blvd
Johnstown, PA 15905
(814) 255-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas C. Slater


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas C. Slater Obituary
Thomas C. Slater, 77, of Stahlstown, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center. He was born April 12, 1942, in Johnstown, Pa., son of the late John C. and Hazel (Jones) Slater. He is survived by daughter, Michele Andrews (James), of Pittsburgh. He was a former board member of Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and Ameriserv Financial and owner of Slater Labs for more than 40 years.
There will be no service or receiving of friends. The family is being served by the PICKING-TREECE-BENNETT MORTUARY INC., 921 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hazel Jones Slater Scholarship Fund, C/O Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, 216 Franklin St., Suite 400, Johnstown, PA 15901. PTBMortuary.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now