Thomas Crouse, 81, of Youngwood, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 6, 1938, in Whitney, the son of the late Philip and Catherine (Hryckovian) Crouse. Tom was a proud Air Force veteran, a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Youngwood and retired from Westinghouse. He is survived by his wife, Carole Crouse; his children, Nancy Crouse, of Clayton, N.C., and Robert Crouse and wife, Cheryl, of Prosperity, S.C.; his grandchildren, Aaron Rowland, Justin Rowland, Breanna Crouse (fiance Kim Spade) and Philip Crouse. Tom is also survived by his sister, Helen Albright, of Latrobe; his special niece, Debbie Crouse, of Youngwood; and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, Mike, John and George Crouse; and his sisters, Rose Cable, Ann Balko and Mary Woytus. Services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church or to the Youngwood Food Bank. Also, a special thanks is extended to Excela Hospice, Nurse Chrissy Ambrose and to Aide Lori Baker for all of their care. For online condolences, visit www.Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
.