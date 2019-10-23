|
Thomas D. Ballew Sr., 85, of Udell, Mt. Pleasant Township, went into the arms of Jesus on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Westmoreland Hospital. Tom was born in Armbrust on Dec. 5, 1933, and was a son of the late Gladys Stewart Ballew and George Ballew. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Patricia Zufall. They were blessed with their children and grandchildren, Sharon Twaddle (Dana) and son Nathan Jacobs (Melissa), Thomas Ballew Jr. (Johnna) and daughter Rebecca Ann Ballew (Tim Luchon), Rebecca Bush (Jeff) and daughters Carrie and Kylie Bush, April Ballew Kitta (Mitch), Clarence Ballew (Karen), Christopher Ballew (Lisa) and son Ryan Ballew, David Ballew, and Amanda Demagall (Josh) and children Harley and Rhyatt Demagall; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Alexa, Guilianna, Kenzie, Gabriel, Jayden and Landon; and family friend Tim Miller. Tom is also survived by his faithful loving canine companion, Lexi. Tom had been employed by Moore and Morford, Helen Mining Co., and First Commonwealth Bank. Tom was a Korean War combat veteran, enlisting at age 17 and serving from 1951 to 1954. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by siblings Doris Jean, Charles and Nellie. Tom was a gentle, kind man who loved the Lord and his family with all his heart. He was a hard worker and good provider. As Tom said in life to his family, "I love you." The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Hempfield Manor, Westmoreland Hospital third floor and Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their loving care and kindness.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor David L. Greer officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mt. Joy Cemetery with military rites accorded by Armbrust Veterans Association.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019