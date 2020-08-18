1/
Thomas E. Armstrong
1952 - 2020
Thomas E. Armstrong, 67, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. He was born Sept. 16, 1952, in Arona, the son of the late Alvin and Elsie (Oplinger) Armstrong. Thomas worked as an electrician for Westinghouse Air Brake in Wilmerding and retired from Hempfield Manor. He was an honorable member of the Midway St. Clair Fire Department. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and being at his family reunions. He will be remembered by his loving family, his children, Holly A. Zemba and husband Jeff, of Greensburg, Lori L. Henderson, of Greensburg, and Thomas E. Armstrong Jr., of the state of Washington; his grandchildren, Hunter, Riley, Kiersten, Septahna and Thomas; his brothers, Stanley Armstrong and wife Jaye, of Arona, and Ronald Armstong and wife Janet, of Greensburg. Thomas is also survived by the mother of his children, Diane Shockley, of Maryland. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his brothers, William, James and Roy; and his sister, Gloria Snyder. Services are private. The family would like to thank the staff at Westmoreland Manor on 3B for all their care and compassion. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St., Youngwood. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
