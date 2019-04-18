|
|
Thomas Eugene Balko, 68, of Katy, Texas, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home. He was born July 7, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Dorothy Balko Stanek. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and dog, Bella; sister, Lucinda Merenda and her husband, Jerry, of Hannastown, Mary Louise Baker and her husband, Harry, of Mt. Pleasant, Gilbert Balko and his wife, Annie, of New Stanton, and Robert Stanek and his wife, Erika, of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At his request, funeral services were private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 18, 2019