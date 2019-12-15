|
Thomas E. Briney, 91, of Oliver Springs, Tenn., died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at home. He was born Jan. 29, 1928, a son of the late Thomas Briney and Esther (Tharp) Briney Soles. He was the loving husband of the late Betty (Zimmerman) Briney. He is survived by his children, Joyce Briney Walker, of Illinois, Jeff Briney and his wife, Carol, of Palm Bay, Fla., and Gary Briney and his wife, Wanda, of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; his grandchildren, Kim Walker, Michael Walker and Jeffrey Briney; a great-grandson, Nathaniel Walker; a sister, Edna Mae Nickle, of Penn; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, David Earl Soles, Raymond Soles, George Soles and Evelyn "Dolly" Soles.
Services and interment are private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements.
