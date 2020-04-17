|
Thomas E. Fagan Jr., of Irwin, formerly of Coulter, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born Dec. 3, 1946, in McKeesport and was a son of the late Thomas and Marjorie (Miller) Fagan. Prior to his retirement, Tom was a delivery driver for Elizabeth Carbide Co. He was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Vietnam War. Tom was the recipient of the Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars and the Gallantry Cross with Palm. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of North Huntingdon and was a 1966 graduate of McKeesport Senior High School. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed golfing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brooks John "B.J." He is survived by his son, Chad Fagan; sisters, Bonnie Heasley, Tricia Kruszyna and her husband, Rick, and Colleen Haley; granddaughter, Nina; former wife and best friend, Liz Fagan; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Tom's caregivers, From the Heart and staff at Transitions Health Care for all the love and care they gave to Tom over the years. In memory of Tom, donations may be made to . There will be no public visitations. Arrangements were made by JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.